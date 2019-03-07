Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—7 March 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution highlights includes details of various key DR developments including on cross-border mediation post-Brexit as well as analysis of a number of key judicial decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Chudley v Clydesdale Bank Plc (t/a Yorkshire Bank) (contract). It also contains details of our new content on jurisdiction issues post-Brexit, starting a claim under the GDPR and starting a claim for misuse of private information; key dates for your diary; and other information of interest to general dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.