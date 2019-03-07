Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—7 March 2019

Published on: 07 March 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Court and the legal profession—HMCTS reform programme
  • Court and the legal profession—Supreme Court
  • Court and the legal profession—Commercial Court Users Group meeting
  • Brexit
  • Cross-border mediation
  • Civil Procedure Rules 1998 (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • Preparations and next steps for Brexit
This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution highlights includes details of various key DR developments including on cross-border mediation post-Brexit as well as analysis of a number of key judicial decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Chudley v Clydesdale Bank Plc (t/a Yorkshire Bank) (contract). It also contains details of our new content on jurisdiction issues post-Brexit, starting a claim under the GDPR and starting a claim for misuse of private information; key dates for your diary; and other information of interest to general dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

