LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Ukraine conflict—dispute resolution options
  • Exclusion clauses and damages for wasted expenditure
  • Bitcoin developers do not owe duty of care to bitcoin owners
  • Cryptoassets—seizing nonfungible tokens
  • Insolvency for dispute resolution lawyers—back to ‘normal’
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including the Court of Appeal in Soteria Insurance Ltd v IBM (exclusion clauses and wasted expenditure), Samsung v LG (permission to serve out in a contribution claim) and Chelfat v Hutchinson (service and Form N510) as well as the decision in JSC Commercial Bank Privatbank v Kolomoisky (adjourning trial due to the Ukraine conflict); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice