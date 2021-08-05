menu-search
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Estoppel by convention—Supreme Court
  • Contractual breach and remedies—package holiday contracts—Supreme Court
  • Derivative claims—standing
  • Unfair prejudice claims—abuse of process
  • Vicarious liability—non-delegable duty of care
  • Conspiracy and deceit—summary judgment/strike out
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Tinkler v HMRC (estoppel by convention) and X v Kuoni Travel Ltd (package holiday contracts) and of the Court of Appeal in Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Su (passport orders), The Claimants in the Royal Mail Group Litigation v Royal Mail Group Ltd (limitation), Boston Trust Company Ltd v Verhoef (derivative claims), Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd (unfair prejudice), Vale SA v Steinmetz (arbitration awards) and Manchester City Football Club Ltd v Football Association Premier League Ltd (arbitration); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

