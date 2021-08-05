- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Claims and remedies
- Estoppel by convention—Supreme Court
- Contractual breach and remedies—package holiday contracts—Supreme Court
- Derivative claims—standing
- Unfair prejudice claims—abuse of process
- Vicarious liability—non-delegable duty of care
- Conspiracy and deceit—summary judgment/strike out
- Injunctions
- Passport orders
- Limitation
- Limitation—equitable relief
- ADR
- Arbitration—publication of related judgments
- Arbitration awards—third parties
- Funding civil litigation
- Funding arrangements—champerty
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction (EU regime)—internet publication injunctions
- Service
- Service of injunctions on unknown defendants
- Scottish civil litigation
- Coronavirus implications for Scottish civil litigation procedure
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Webinars
- Articles
- LexTalk®Dispute Resolution—a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Tinkler v HMRC (estoppel by convention) and X v Kuoni Travel Ltd (package holiday contracts) and of the Court of Appeal in Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Su (passport orders), The Claimants in the Royal Mail Group Litigation v Royal Mail Group Ltd (limitation), Boston Trust Company Ltd v Verhoef (derivative claims), Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd (unfair prejudice), Vale SA v Steinmetz (arbitration awards) and Manchester City Football Club Ltd v Football Association Premier League Ltd (arbitration); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
