Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Tinkler v HMRC (estoppel by convention) and X v Kuoni Travel Ltd (package holiday contracts) and of the Court of Appeal in Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Su (passport orders), The Claimants in the Royal Mail Group Litigation v Royal Mail Group Ltd (limitation), Boston Trust Company Ltd v Verhoef (derivative claims), Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd (unfair prejudice), Vale SA v Steinmetz (arbitration awards) and Manchester City Football Club Ltd v Football Association Premier League Ltd (arbitration); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.