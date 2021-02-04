Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including changes to CPR provisions, and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd (service and inducing breach of contract), Tinkler v Ferguson and Jalla v Shell International Trading and Shipping Co (private nuisance); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.