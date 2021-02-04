- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for dispute resolution
- Enforcement—possession claims
- HMCTS operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- Attending court
- Key DR developments
- CPR updates—SI 2021/117 and the 127th Practice Direction Updates
- Court and the legal profession
- Claims and remedies
- Nuisance claims—‘continuing nuisance’
- Scope of Quincecare duty
- Corporate insolvency—priority claims and CIGA 2020
- Restitution
- Service
- Service outside England and Wales
- Service—place of business, agent and alternative place
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction (EU regime)
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Solicitor and client costs
- Costs and a party’s conduct
- Solicitor and client costs—interim statute bills
- Settlement and ADR
- Part 36 offers
- Civil appeals
- Civil appeals—permission to appeal
- Scottish civil litigation
- The Legal Aid and Advice and Assistance (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- Dispute Resolution blogs and tweets
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including changes to CPR provisions, and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd (service and inducing breach of contract), Tinkler v Ferguson and Jalla v Shell International Trading and Shipping Co (private nuisance); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
