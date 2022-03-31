LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Brexit implications for DR practitioners
  • References to the CJEU—cross border enforcement
  • Service
  • Service out of the jurisdiction—extensions of time and the pandemic
  • Service in England and Wales
  • Claims and remedies
  • Corporate disputes—unfair prejudice petitions and freezing injunctions
Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments including those relating to the CPR and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association v Kingdom of Spain (reference to the Court of Justice), Qatar Investment and Projects Holding Co v Phoenix Ancient Art SA (service) and The Good Law Project Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (service); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

