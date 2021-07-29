menu-search
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Brexit
  • Lugano Convention
  • Claims and remedies
  • Unjust enrichment—failure of consideration/basis
  • Liquidated damages—Supreme Court
  • Rectification
  • Transferring contracts and rights of third parties—assignment
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Dargamo Holdings Ltd v Avonwick Holdings Ltd (unjust enrichment) and J v A South Wales local authority (withdrawing admissions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

