Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—28 October 2021

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of key DR developments, including: the 135th and 136th CPR Practice Direction updates; a brief consideration of the implications for disputes practitioners of the Autumn Budget; the Supreme Court’s decision in Kabab-Ji SAL (Lebanon) v Kout Food Group (Kuwait) (NOM clauses and arbitration); and those of the Court of Appeal’s decision in TRW Ltd v Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH (battle of the forms) and Hirachand v Hirachand (CFA success fees). It also includes dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.