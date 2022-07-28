LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Court listing and management information
  • Cryptocurrencies and digital assets—consultations and speeches
  • Brexit implications for DR practitioners
  • Claims and remedies
  • Contract interpretation—liquidated damages clause
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Cost orders—wasted costs—acting without authority
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including the Court of Appeal in Athena Capital v Holy See (stay on case management grounds) and of the High Court in Lindsay v O’Loughnane (third-party debt orders) and D’Aloia v persons unknown (service by NFT); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More