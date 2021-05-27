menu-search
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Limitation
  • Calculating limitation periods—Supreme Court
  • Professional negligence claims—‘continuous pattern’ of advice
  • Limitation—professional negligence
  • Enforcement
  • Enforcing foreign judgments
  • Claims and remedies
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Matthew v Sedman (limitation) and those of the Court of Appeal in Elliott v Hattens Solicitors (limitation), Sciortino v Beaumont (limitation), Septo v Tintrade (contract interpretation) and Lenkor Energy Trading DMCC v Puri (enforcing a foreign judgment); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

