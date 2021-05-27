Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Matthew v Sedman (limitation) and those of the Court of Appeal in Elliott v Hattens Solicitors (limitation), Sciortino v Beaumont (limitation), Septo v Tintrade (contract interpretation) and Lenkor Energy Trading DMCC v Puri (enforcing a foreign judgment); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.