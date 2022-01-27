Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Tuke v Hood (damages in fraud), NTN Corp v Stellantis NV (mitigation by off-setting) and Cameron Taylor Consulting Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd (amendments and limitation), as well as that of the Inner House in Glasgow City Council v VFS Financial Services Ltd (prescription); dates for your diary; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.