Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Civil fraud—damages
  • Contractual breach and remedies—mitigation by off-setting
  • Corporate disputes—directors’ liability
  • Contract formation—Scheme for Construction Contracts (England and Wales) Regulations 1998
  • Pre-action and limitation
  • Limitation and amending a claim
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Tuke v Hood (damages in fraud), NTN Corp v Stellantis NV (mitigation by off-setting) and Cameron Taylor Consulting Ltd v BDW Trading Ltd (amendments and limitation), as well as that of the Inner House in Glasgow City Council v VFS Financial Services Ltd (prescription); dates for your diary; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

