Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Security for costs
  • Funding arrangements—CFA termination and payment for work done
  • Evidence and disclosure
  • Norwich Pharmacal disclosure—admissibility of evidence obtained
  • Claims and remedies
  • Contract interpretation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Heathfield International LLC v Axiom Stone (London) Ltd (security for costs) and R v Jones (pre-action disclosure); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

