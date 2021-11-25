Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Promontoria (Oak) Ltd v Emanuel (redaction), Loveridge v Loveridge (unfair prejudice), K Line Pte Ltd v Priminds Shipping (HK) Co. Ltd (damages) and Kensquare Ltd v Boakye (recovery of costs); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.