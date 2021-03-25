Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Post-Brexit
  • Lugano Convention—Iceland
  • Key DR developments
  • Enforcement—Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Claims and remedies
  • Economic duress and duty of care post-expiry of loan agreement
  • Duty of care—liability for harm caused by third party
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Cuciurean v Secretary of State for Transport (injunctions), Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima (admissibility of evidence), Morley v RBS (duty of care and economic duress) and Begum v Maran (duty of care for third party actions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

