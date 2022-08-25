LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including the Court of Appeal in Doyle v M&D Foundations and Building Services Ltd (detailed assessment and fixed costs) and the TCC in Children’s Ark Partnerships Ltd v Kajima Construction (Europe) UK Ltd (ADR and condition precedents); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

