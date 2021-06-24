menu-search
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Professional negligence—scope of duty—Supreme Court
  • Professional negligence—scope of duty in clinical negligence context—Supreme Court
  • Contract interpretation—effective cause terms and repudiation
  • Contract interpretation
  • Corporate disputes—unfair prejudice
  • Reflective loss
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP and Khan v Meadows (both relating to professional negligence) and of the Court of Appeal in Zedra Trust v The Hut Group (unfair prejudice), Broadcasting Investment Group v Smith (reflective loss), EMFC v The Resort Group and European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC (both on contract interpretation); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

