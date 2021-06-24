Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP and Khan v Meadows (both relating to professional negligence) and of the Court of Appeal in Zedra Trust v The Hut Group (unfair prejudice), Broadcasting Investment Group v Smith (reflective loss), EMFC v The Resort Group and European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC (both on contract interpretation); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.