- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Claims and remedies
- Professional negligence—scope of duty—Supreme Court
- Professional negligence—scope of duty in clinical negligence context—Supreme Court
- Contract interpretation—effective cause terms and repudiation
- Contract interpretation
- Corporate disputes—unfair prejudice
- Reflective loss
- Tort of interference and service
- Civil fraud—restoration applications
- Terminating contracts
- Contract interpretation—amending standard form agreements
- Injunctions
- Search orders
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Detailed assessment—service
- Assessing solicitor-client costs—general and preliminary considerations
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Default judgment—setting aside
- Trial bundles—cost liability
- Strike out
- Collective redress—Financial Markets Test Case Procedure
- Insolvency implications for dispute resolution
- Insolvency ‘hybrid’ claims procedure
- Scottish civil litigation
- EU Law
- Hague Service and Evidence Conventions—Georgia’s accession
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP and Khan v Meadows (both relating to professional negligence) and of the Court of Appeal in Zedra Trust v The Hut Group (unfair prejudice), Broadcasting Investment Group v Smith (reflective loss), EMFC v The Resort Group and European Film Bonds v Lotus Holdings LLC (both on contract interpretation); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
