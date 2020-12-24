Sign-in Help
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 December 2020

  • In this issue:
  • Brexit implications for dispute resolution
  • CPR updates—126th Practice Direction update
  • Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
  • Commercial Agents
  • Brexit coverage over the festive period
  • Key DR developments
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including the 126th CPR Practice Direction update, and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens (contract interpretation) and Re W (children) (apparent judicial bias); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

