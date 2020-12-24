Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including the 126th CPR Practice Direction update, and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens (contract interpretation) and Re W (children) (apparent judicial bias); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.