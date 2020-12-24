- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit implications for dispute resolution
- CPR updates—126th Practice Direction update
- Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
- Commercial Agents
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Key DR developments
- CPR updates—126th Practice Direction update
More...
- Form N161—Appellant’s Notice
- Court and the legal profession
- Coronavirus (Covid-19) implications for dispute resolution
- Enforcement—possession actions
- HMCTS operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- Claims and remedies
- Contract interpretation—Arnold v Britton in the context of option agreements
- Tort, negligence and nuisance claims—aggravated and exemplary damages for secondary victims
- Professional negligence—extrapolation of extent of breach from sample of evidence
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Apparent judicial bias
- Strike out—abuse of process
- Jurisdiction
- International conventions—Lugano Convention
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Security for costs—multi-party litigation
- Detailed assessment—setting aside DCCs
- Funding arrangements—in-house
- Funding arrangements
- Pre-action and limitation
- Limitation—amendments to pleadings following strike-out
- Scottish civil litigation
- Brexit implications for Scottish civil litigation—Civil and Family Justice (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2020
- Brexit implications for Scottish civil litigation—Act of Sederunt (Rules of the Court of Session 1994 and Sheriff Court Rules Amendment) (Miscellaneous) 2020
- Covid implications for Scottish civil litigation
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Webinars
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dispute Resolution Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including the 126th CPR Practice Direction update, and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens (contract interpretation) and Re W (children) (apparent judicial bias); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.