Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Schofield v Smith (Rhino v Clyde & Co) (interpreting settlement agreements) and of the High Court in Axnoller v Brake (address for service and indemnity costs); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

