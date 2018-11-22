Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 November 2018

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 November 2018
Published on: 22 November 2018
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 November 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR Developments
  • Court and the legal profession—CPRC July and October Minutes
  • Senior Courts Costs Office Guide 2018
  • Court and the legal profession—media access to courts
  • Court and the legal profession—pilot scheme for hearings outside traditional sitting times
  • Court and the legal profession—international commercial courts
  • Claims and remedies
  • Fraudulent misrepresentation—principal’s vicarious liability
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes news of the CPRC’s approved minutes of their meetings in July and October and publication of the 2018 Senior Courts Costs Office Guide (SCCO Guide) as well as analysis of a number of key decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Winter v Hockley (vicarious liability for fraudulent misrep) and Crumpler v Candey (status of ‘security for costs’ funds held in court). It also contains details of our new content on claims under the GDPR/DPA, privacy claims and charging order applications as well as key dates for your diary, our recently published Q&As and other information of interest to general dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More