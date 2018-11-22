- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 November 2018
- In this issue:
- Key DR Developments
- Court and the legal profession—CPRC July and October Minutes
- Senior Courts Costs Office Guide 2018
- Court and the legal profession—media access to courts
- Court and the legal profession—pilot scheme for hearings outside traditional sitting times
- Court and the legal profession—international commercial courts
- Claims and remedies
- Fraudulent misrepresentation—principal’s vicarious liability
- Costs and funding
- Security for costs—status of funds paid into court
- Principles of costs recovery—set-off costs liability against judgment debt
- Costs budgeting and management—approach when making costs and case management order
- Starting and progressing a claim
- Statements of case—challenging procedural failings
- Evidence and disclosure
- Privilege—survival post-dissolution
- Disclosure—subsequent ‘use’ of disclosed documents
- Brexit
- Draft Withdrawal Agreement—evidence session
- Service of Documents and Taking of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Matters (Revocation and Saving Provisions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- The Cross-Border Mediation (EU Directive) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- GDPR and privacy claims—new Practice Notes
- Charging orders—new Flowcharts
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- Dispute Resolution blogs and tweets
Article summary
This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes news of the CPRC’s approved minutes of their meetings in July and October and publication of the 2018 Senior Courts Costs Office Guide (SCCO Guide) as well as analysis of a number of key decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Winter v Hockley (vicarious liability for fraudulent misrep) and Crumpler v Candey (status of ‘security for costs’ funds held in court). It also contains details of our new content on claims under the GDPR/DPA, privacy claims and charging order applications as well as key dates for your diary, our recently published Q&As and other information of interest to general dispute resolution practitioners.
