Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 November 2018

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes news of the CPRC’s approved minutes of their meetings in July and October and publication of the 2018 Senior Courts Costs Office Guide (SCCO Guide) as well as analysis of a number of key decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Winter v Hockley (vicarious liability for fraudulent misrep) and Crumpler v Candey (status of ‘security for costs’ funds held in court). It also contains details of our new content on claims under the GDPR/DPA, privacy claims and charging order applications as well as key dates for your diary, our recently published Q&As and other information of interest to general dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.