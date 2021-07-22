Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including CPR updates: SI 2021/855 and 133rd and 134th Practice Direction updates; key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Triple Point v PTT (liquidated damages) and of the Court of Appeal in Autostore Technology v Ocado Group (privilege/without prejudice) and of the High Court in Mad Atelier v Manes (trial witness statements under CPR PD 57AC); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.