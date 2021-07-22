menu-search
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • CPR updates—SI 2021/855 and 133rd PD update
  • CPR updates—134th PD update (Online Civil Money Claims Pilot)
  • CPR Committee minutes—11 June meeting
  • DR developments—general
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Enforcement agents—updated guidance
  • Possession proceedings—modifications extended
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including CPR updates: SI 2021/855 and 133rd and 134th Practice Direction updates; key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Triple Point v PTT (liquidated damages) and of the Court of Appeal in Autostore Technology v Ocado Group (privilege/without prejudice) and of the High Court in Mad Atelier v Manes (trial witness statements under CPR PD 57AC); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

