- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Service outside England and Wales—revised Form N510
- CPRC Minutes—5 March 2021 meeting
- Jurisdiction—insolvency ‘annex’ actions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19) implications for dispute resolution
- Court and the legal profession
- Post-Brexit
- Jurisdiction—Lugano Convention
- Operation of retained EU law
- Pre-action and limitation
- Limitation—claim for equitable rescission for fraudulent misrepresentation
- Limitation—‘reasonable diligence’ test
- Evidence and disclosure
- Without prejudice privilege—admission in evidence
- Claims and remedies
- Contract interpretation—implying terms by fact
- Commercial rent arrears—Covid defences
- Protecting confidential information—‘iniquity defence’
- Civil fraud—claims arising in subsequent corporate insolvency
- Protecting confidential information
- Quincecare breach and dishonest assistance
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Costs budgeting and costs management—varying costs budgets
- Service
- Service outside England and Wales—libel and misuse of private information proceedings
- Settlement
- Part 36 offers—withdrawal and protected parties
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including the revised Form N510 (service out) and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Berkeley Square Holdings v Lancer Property Asset Management (exception to without prejudice privilege), OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd (limitation), IGE USA Investments LTD v Revenue and Customs Commissioners (limitation) and Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
