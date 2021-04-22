Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including the revised Form N510 (service out) and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Berkeley Square Holdings v Lancer Property Asset Management (exception to without prejudice privilege), OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd (limitation), IGE USA Investments LTD v Revenue and Customs Commissioners (limitation) and Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.