Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • CPR and practice direction updates
  • Court information
  • Claims and remedies
  • Terminating contracts—COVID-19 and force majeure
  • Contractual breach and remedies—assessment of damages
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Solicitor and client costs—clarification of the law
Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including upcoming CPR and practice direction changes as well as Begum (a protected party by her litigation friend) v Barts Health NHS Trust (Part 36 and extending the relevant period) and NKD Maritime Ltd v Bart Maritime (No 2) (COVID-19 and force majeure); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

