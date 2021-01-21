Sign-in Help
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for dispute resolution
  • Business Interruption Insurance Test Case—Supreme Court
  • Applications to adjourn trial
  • HMCTS operational summary for week commencing 18 January
  • Key DR developments
  • Key reforms
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Claims and remedies
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in the BII test case and of the Court of Appeal in Zuberi v Lexlaw (DBAs), Wright v Granath (jurisdiction) and Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP v BTI 2014 LLC (abuse of process); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

