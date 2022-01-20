Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council v Persons unknown (injunctions against persons unknown), Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd v Mastercard Inc; Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd v Visa Europe Ltd (service) and Ceredigion Recycling and Furniture Team (CRAFT) v Pope (distribution of assets); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.