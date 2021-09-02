LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Injunctions
  • Freezing injunctions—‘risk of dissipation’
  • Evidence and disclosure
  • Witness evidence at trial—drawing adverse inferences in the absence of witness
  • Settlement
  • Abuse of process—claims reserved under settlement agreement
  • Insolvency for dispute resolution practitioners
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Court of Appeal in Les Ambassadeurs Club v Yu (freezing injunctions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More