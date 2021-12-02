- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Statements of case—extrapolated pleadings
- Contempt
- Setting aside judgment obtained by fraud
- Contempt and committal
- Evidence and disclosure
- Norwich Pharmacal
More...
- Disclosure pilot scheme—extended disclosure
- Settlement
- Calderbank offers—costs
- Part 36 offers—service, genuine offer, injustice and Covid-19
- Jurisdiction
- Retrospective application under CPR 11
- Cross border considerations
- Service
- Setting aside an extension of time for service order
- Determining date of service of the particulars of claim
- Scottish civil litigation
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- LexTalk®Dispute Resolution: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in EUI Ltd v UK Vodafone Ltd (Norwich Pharmacal), Langer v Mckeown (Calderbank costs), Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd (extrapolated pleadings), Navigator Equities Ltd v Deripaska (contempt) and Park v CNH Industrial Capital Europe Ltd (setting aside judgment obtained by fraud); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.