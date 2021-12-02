Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in EUI Ltd v UK Vodafone Ltd (Norwich Pharmacal), Langer v Mckeown (Calderbank costs), Building Design Partnership Ltd v Standard Life Assurance Ltd (extrapolated pleadings), Navigator Equities Ltd v Deripaska (contempt) and Park v CNH Industrial Capital Europe Ltd (setting aside judgment obtained by fraud); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.