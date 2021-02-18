Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell (jurisdiction) and those of the Court of Appeal in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd (inducing contractual breach) and Allsop v Banner Jones Ltd (abuse of process); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.