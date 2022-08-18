LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Lectures
  • Court information
  • Costs and funding
  • Funding arrangements—validity of a CFA
  • Pre-action and limitation
  • Limitation—LA 1980, s 14A
  • Appeals
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including the Court of Appeal in Nambiar v Solitair Ltd (abuse of process when appealing a contempt order) and the High Court in Omya UK Ltd v Andrews Excavations Ltd (when is a Part 36 offer a genuine attempt to settle?); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

