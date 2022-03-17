- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Claims and remedies
- Quincecare duty
- Professional negligence claims—duty of care
- Contractual breach and remedies—damages
- Corporate disputes—ESG
- Applicable law
- Applicable law—tort claims
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Costs capping orders
- Funding arrangements—assignment and champerty
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Litigants in person—entitlement to cross-examine
- Discontinuance—re-introducing a discontinued claim
- Litigation friends—applications to remove
- Open justice—private hearings
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction—‘place of performance’
- Service
- Service outside England and Wales—alternative service
- Service outside England and Wales—scope of state immunity
- Enforcement
- Money owed to the debtor—pension funds
- Third party debt orders—cryptocurrency
- Applications
- Default judgment
- Evidence and disclosure
- Factual evidence—trial witness statements in BPCs
- Civil appeals
- Starting an appeal—sealed orders and transcripts
- New content
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Husayn (Zubaydah) v The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (applicable law), Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc (Quincecare duty), Rea v Rea (litigants in person), PGI Group v Thomas (costs capping orders) and Farrar v Candey Ltd (assignment); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
