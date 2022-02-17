LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Supreme Court upholds privacy expectation in criminal investigation
  • Data protection—US parent and UK subsidiary
  • Contract interpretation—incorporation and ‘course of dealing’
  • Quantum meruit claims and Employment Rights Act 1996
  • Supply contracts—breach, affirmation and estoppel
  • Data protection—issuing and pleading consumer claims
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Bloomberg LP v ZXC (privacy expectation in criminal investigation) and of the Court of Appeal in R (Wales) v BEIS (dangers of breaching draft judgment embargo); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

