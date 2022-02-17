Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Supreme Court in Bloomberg LP v ZXC (privacy expectation in criminal investigation) and of the Court of Appeal in R (Wales) v BEIS (dangers of breaching draft judgment embargo); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.