Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Key DR developments
  • Brexit implications for dispute resolution
  • Brexit—Review of retained EU Law
  • Claims and remedies
  • ESG-related disputes
  • Force majeure—repayment of advance
  • Contract interpretation—unusual insurance terms
  • Contract interpretation—assigning copyright
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Nord Naphtha v New Stream Trading (force majeure—repaying advances), ABN AMRO v Royal and Sun Alliance (marine insurance—unusual terms) and Loveridge v Loveridge (costs—withdrawn contempt application); dates for your diary; details of our most rIecently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

