Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
  • Key DR developments
  • Death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • CPR Updates
  • Court information
  • Claims and remedies
  • Tort and negligence—duty of care
  • Professional negligence claims—against solicitors
This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions but leads with the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. It also includes dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

