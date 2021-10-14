LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Costs recovery—Supreme Court
  • Wasted costs
  • Evidence and disclosure
  • Expert evidence
  • Claims and remedies
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Ho v Adelekun (costs recovery) and of the Court of Appeal in Griffiths v TUI UK Ltd (expert evidence); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

