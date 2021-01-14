Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—14 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for dispute resolution
  • Attending court during national lockdown
  • Enforcement—possession and eviction
  • Key DR developments
  • Consultations
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Post-Brexit implications for dispute resolution
  • Recognition and enforcement of judgments—Norway and UK
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Mastercard Incorporated v Walter Hugh Merricks CBE (class actions) and those of the Court of Appeal in Secretariat Consulting Pte Ltd v A company (expert evidence) and Motorola Solutions, Inc & Anor v Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd (privilege and the unambiguous impropriety exception); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

