Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Dodika Ltd v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd (contractual notice requirements), Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging) (damages for fraudulent misrep), NatWest Markets plc v Bilta (UK) Ltd (in liquidation) (retrial for delayed judgment) and Stokoe Partnership v Grayson (cross-examining affidavit deponents); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.