- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- CPR and procedural updates
- Brexit—Lugano Convention
- Reforms and consultations
- Court and the legal profession
- Claims and remedies
- Contract interpretation—contractual notice requirements
- Fraudulent misrepresentation—quantifying damages
- Contract interpretation and stay of summary judgment execution
- Contractual breach, notification and misrepresentation
- Contract interpretation—rent liability during coronavirus
- Professional negligence—causation
- Civil fraud
- Evidence and disclosure
- Norwich Pharmacal—cross-examination
- Cross border evidence
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Judgments—setting aside for delayed hand down
- Summary judgment
- Court’s case management powers—Rule 3.1(2)(h)
- Contempt—disclosing confidential judgment
- Committal—false witness statement
- Civil litigation costs and funding
- Indemnity costs
- Detailed assessment
- Enforcement
- Cross-border enforcement—enforcement under the EU regime
- Third party debt orders
- Scottish civil litigation
- Civil Online extension
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Articles
- Webinars
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
- Daily and weekly news alerts
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Dodika Ltd v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd (contractual notice requirements), Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging) (damages for fraudulent misrep), NatWest Markets plc v Bilta (UK) Ltd (in liquidation) (retrial for delayed judgment) and Stokoe Partnership v Grayson (cross-examining affidavit deponents); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
