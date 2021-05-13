menu-search
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • CPR and procedural updates
  • Brexit—Lugano Convention
  • Reforms and consultations
  • Court and the legal profession
  • Claims and remedies
  • Contract interpretation—contractual notice requirements
  • Fraudulent misrepresentation—quantifying damages
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Dodika Ltd v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd (contractual notice requirements), Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging) (damages for fraudulent misrep), NatWest Markets plc v Bilta (UK) Ltd (in liquidation) (retrial for delayed judgment) and Stokoe Partnership v Grayson (cross-examining affidavit deponents); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

