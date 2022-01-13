LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Mitigation off-setting defence—particularisation and realism
  • Corporate disputes—unfair prejudice
  • Contract interpretation—fundamental change
  • Contract interpretation
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Solicitor-client costs—‘shortfall’ claims
Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Primekings Holding Ltd v King (unfair prejudice) and NTN Corporation v Stellantis NV (off-setting defence); dates for your diary; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

