- Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key DR developments
- Claims and remedies
- Declaratory relief—doctrine of merger of judgment
- Contractual breach and remedies—liquidated damages
- Reflective loss
- Unjust enrichment—‘failure of basis’
- Limitation
- Partnership—breach of trust
- Settlement and ADR
- Part 36 offers—certainty of terms
- Settlement agreement post-Part 36 offer
- Settlement agreements—enforcement by specific performance
- Civil appeals
- Re-opening a final determination
- Service
- Extensions of time and the pandemic
- Enforcement
- Debts outside the jurisdiction
- Starting and progressing a civil claim
- Representative claims
- CE-File—deemed time of issue of claim
- Evidence and disclosure
- Litigation privilege—dominant purpose and investigative reports
- Factual evidence
- Scottish civil litigation
- Prescription—prescriptive period
- Coronavirus implications for Scottish civil litigation procedure
- Dates for your diary
- New content
- Useful information
- Webinars
- Articles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Zavarco Plc v Nasir (doctrine of merger) Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds (limitation), Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP (Part 36) and Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group plc (re-opening a final determination); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners.
