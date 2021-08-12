menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—12 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Declaratory relief—doctrine of merger of judgment
  • Contractual breach and remedies—liquidated damages
  • Reflective loss
  • Unjust enrichment—‘failure of basis’
  • Limitation
  • Partnership—breach of trust
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Zavarco Plc v Nasir (doctrine of merger) Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds (limitation), Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP (Part 36) and Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group plc (re-opening a final determination); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More