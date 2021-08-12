Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Zavarco Plc v Nasir (doctrine of merger) Dixon Coles and Gill (a firm) v Right Reverend, Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds (limitation), Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP (Part 36) and Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group plc (re-opening a final determination); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.