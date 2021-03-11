Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for dispute resolution
  • Remote hearings
  • Attending court
  • HMCTS operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
  • Key DR developments
  • Jurisdiction—Lugano Convention
  • Private International Law
  • Hague Conventions—choice of court and enforcement
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille (cross-border enforcement) and PACCAR Inc v Road Haulage Association (funding civil litigation); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

