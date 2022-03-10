Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Brake v Guy (protecting confidential information), SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp (misrep) and Public Institution for Social Security v Banque Pictet & Cie SA (jurisdiction); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.