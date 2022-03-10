LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  In this issue:
  Key DR developments
  Claims and remedies
  Protecting confidential information
  Misrepresentation
  Professional negligence—duty of care to third parties
  Force majeure and reasonable endeavours
  Protecting confidential information—TikTok claim and service out issues
  Corporate disputes—fiduciary duties
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Brake v Guy (protecting confidential information), SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp (misrep) and Public Institution for Social Security v Banque Pictet & Cie SA (jurisdiction); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

