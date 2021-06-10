menu-search
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • Contractual breach and remedies—contracting parties
  • Dual vicarious liability and limitation
  • Contract interpretation—indemnities vs guarantees; variation and equitable set-off
  • Starting and progressing a civil claim
  • Judicial orders and injunctions—interpretation
  • Res judicata—issue estoppel
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Thomas v Luv One Luv All Promotions Ltd (issue estoppel), Gregor Fisken Ltd v Bernard Carl (identifying the contracting parties) and SDI Retail Services Ltd v The Rangers Football Club Ltd (construing judicial orders and injunctions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

