Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including the Court of Appeal in Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd (misrepresentation and director liability) and EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention; dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

