Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Brexit
  • Data protection—adequacy decisions
  • Service
  • Service outside England and Wales—State Immunity Act 1978—Supreme Court
  • Civil litigation costs and funding
  • Claims and remedies
  • Unfair prejudice
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd v State of Libya (service) and of the Court of Appeal in Smith v Royal Bank of Scotland plc (civil litigation costs); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

