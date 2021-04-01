Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for dispute resolution
  • CIGA 2020—extension of temporary provisions
  • Insolvency proceedings—extended TIPD provisions
  • Attending court—Supreme Court
  • Impact of coronavirus on civil litigation—a view from the bar
  • Post Brexit
  • Court of Appeal’s approach to departing from retained EU law
  • Key DR developments
This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Seabrook v Adam (Part 36 offers), Wood v Commercial First Business Ltd (restitution), Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK Ltd and Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd (both regarding retained EU law); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

