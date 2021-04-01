Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Seabrook v Adam (Part 36 offers), Wood v Commercial First Business Ltd (restitution), Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK Ltd and Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd (both regarding retained EU law); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.