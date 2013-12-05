Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 6 December 2013

Article summary

The fall-out from Mitchell continues to colour this week’s roundup—an analysis of the practical consequences by David Greene, senior partner at Edwin Coe LLP along with a different approach taken in relation to relief from sanctions in Forstater. The guiding principle for practitioners remains—make sure you comply with rules, practice directions and court orders every step of the way. We have also this week reported Cavendish Square, in which Lord Justice Christopher Clarke carefully traced the authorities on the issue of liquidated damages clauses versus penalty clauses. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications, as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. or to read the full analysis.