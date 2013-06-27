Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 28 June 2013

Article summary

Three months into the Jackson reforms we provide a review of the progress to date. The Supreme Court has confirmed that despite there being no express provision in CPR 6 the courts have a power to order alternative service when service is out of the jurisdiction (Abela). In the continuing focus on costs the Court of Appeal has ordered a successful claimant to the vast majority of the defendants’ costs even in respect of the period prior to the defendant making its successful Part 36 offer (Walsh). We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. or to read the full analysis.