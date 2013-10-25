- Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 25 October 2013
- News analysis
- Impact of strategy decisions on costs
- Preventing handing down draft judgments
- Judicial Review in a nutshell
- Adjudication: contracts in writing
- Court of Appeal—appealing case management decisions
- Relief from sanctions
- Relief from sanctions
- Applications for interim relief must be precise
- Measure of damages for loss of confidential information
- Directors' duties
- Rome Convention and Commercial Agents Directive
- Occupier's Liability
- Late disclosure in arbitration
- Other items of interest
- New and updated content
- Dispute Resolution Blog, Twitter and contacts
This week we reported the highly informative and all-encompassing decision in AEW Architects dealing with interest, indemnity costs and costs budgets, as well as the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1988, CFAs and discounted rates. In a busy week, we also reported Thevarajah dealing with another hot topic—relief from sanctions under CPR 3.9(1). We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications, as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date.
