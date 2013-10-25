Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 25 October 2013

Published on: 25 October 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week we reported the highly informative and all-encompassing decision in AEW Architects dealing with interest, indemnity costs and costs budgets, as well as the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1988, CFAs and discounted rates. In a busy week, we also reported Thevarajah dealing with another hot topic—relief from sanctions under CPR 3.9(1). We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications, as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

