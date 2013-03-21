Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 22 March 2013

Published on: 21 March 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

The DBA Regulations 2013 have finally been published, but the CFA Order is still awaited. This week we pick up two key issues to consider regarding CFAs and CMCs which need urgent consideration. New content to address costs capping orders and VAT under Jackson have also been added. We continue to provide a roundup of the key news stories for the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our existing Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

