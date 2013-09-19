Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 20 September 2013

This week we provide an insight into termination of funding arrangements as seen in Harcus Sinclair. Valid termination in that case meant that all the monies held in escrow were to be returned. In Parkin issue based costs orders are considered whilst setting out considerations practitioners may wish to consider in determining whether the court will make this form of costs order. For those involved in Judicial review a new consultation is looking at further reform of this area of law. We look at the proposals for reform. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date.
Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an
ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction
This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere
Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of
