Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 20 September 2013

Article summary

This week we provide an insight into termination of funding arrangements as seen in Harcus Sinclair. Valid termination in that case meant that all the monies held in escrow were to be returned. In Parkin issue based costs orders are considered whilst setting out considerations practitioners may wish to consider in determining whether the court will make this form of costs order. For those involved in Judicial review a new consultation is looking at further reform of this area of law. We look at the proposals for reform. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. or to read the full analysis.