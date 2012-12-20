Sign-in Help
Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 20 December 2012

Published on: 20 December 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: Produced in partnership with Harris Bor of 20 Essex Street:
  • Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 20 December 2012
  • Jackson Reforms zone
  • Term dates and Christmas and New Year court closures
  • New Practice Notes
  • Arbitration
  • Claims and remedies—Economic torts
  • Settlement—Settlement agreements
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • News analysis
  • Injunctive relief overturned for breach of 'full and frank disclosure'
    • More...

Article summary

This week we continue to update you on the forthcoming CPR changes in our Jackson Reforms zone. We have added new content in arbitration and claims and remedies. As always, we have provided a roundup of the key news stories this week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are up to date. We have also included details of the court closures over Christmas and the New Year. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

