Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 13 June 2014

Article summary

This week we have updated our content to reflect the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013, which come into force on 13 June 2014. These regulations introduce, amongst other things, changes to consumer contract cancellation rights and are wide enough to impact upon aspects of your business including Conditional Fee Agreements and terms of business. In addition, we have reported a number of cases including Standard Bank in which the Commercial Court provided a recap of some practical insights when dealing with an application to set aside an order granting permission to serve. We have also reported Jet2 in which the Court of Appeal concluded that discovery of a technical fault was not an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ which would allow the company to avoid paying compensation under Regulation 261/2004. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week, highlighting their practical implications, as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. or to read the full analysis.