- Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 1 November 2013
- News analysis
- Service and relief from sanctions
- Bill Wood QC on unreasonable refusal to mediate
- Impact of adequate alternative remedy on Judicial Review
- Is use of the 'taking of evidence' regulation mandatory?
- Late amendments refused
- Causation and the 'But for' test
- Interim injunctions in performance bond cases
- Pleading damages—damage to land
- Valuing a shareholding
- Privacy - non-disclosure order refused in the public interest
- Cameras allowed in the Court of Appeal
- Varying protective costs orders
- New topic—Applications
- New topic—Regulatory and Quasi-Criminal
- Bribery
- Insider dealing and market abuse
- RIPA and DPA
- New sub topic—Tort
- New and updated content
- Dispute Resolution Blog, Twitter and contacts
Article summary
Continuing the theme of life post-Jackson, this week we reported an interesting case on service and relief from sanctions—Kesabo—in which the court granted an application for an extension of time for serving particulars of claim even though the application was made after the deadline. In addition to a wealth of other cases, we were also delighted this week to share the thoughts of Bill Wood QC on the Court of Appeal’s decision in PGF II—unreasonable refusal to mediate. We have also introduced a brand new topic in DR: Regulatory and quasi-criminal and have created two new topics: Applications—general and Applications—specific to enhance your browsing experience. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date.
