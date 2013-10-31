Dispute Resolution roundup for week ending 1 November 2013

Article summary

Continuing the theme of life post-Jackson, this week we reported an interesting case on service and relief from sanctions—Kesabo—in which the court granted an application for an extension of time for serving particulars of claim even though the application was made after the deadline. In addition to a wealth of other cases, we were also delighted this week to share the thoughts of Bill Wood QC on the Court of Appeal’s decision in PGF II—unreasonable refusal to mediate. We have also introduced a brand new topic in DR: Regulatory and quasi-criminal and have created two new topics: Applications—general and Applications—specific to enhance your browsing experience. We continue to focus on providing a roundup of key news stories from the last week highlighting their practical implications as well as updating our Practice Notes to ensure you are kept up to date. or to read the full analysis.